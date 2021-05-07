Alia Bhatt urges fans to support COVID 19 fundraiser: Our ability to come together & fight as one is special

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to request her fans to donate to fundraisers helping COVID-19 patients amid the crisis. Take a look.

Amid the second wave of Coronavirus, people around the country have been battling the deadly virus. Due to the unavailability of medical infrastructure, the health care sector is overburdened. In order to curb the spread of the virus, several states have imposed lockdowns around the country. Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to offer aid to patients and have expressed their gratitude for frontline workers. has been actively using her platform to spread useful information about Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Alia took to her Instagram handle to seek peoples’ cooperation to donate to fundraisers helping people in these trying times. The actress shared a video of herself wherein she can be heard extending her support to help people amid the crisis. In the minute-long clip, she also urges her fans to come together as one to help the cause. Alia captioned the video, “Give India - #CircleOfHope The #CircleOfHope starts with each one of us. @give_india is one organization that is working towards helping people all over India.” The star also added the donation link on her Instagram bio and added, “Every bit of your love and support counts.”

Meanwhile, is also regularly sharing useful Covid-19 resources on her social media handle. The actress started a fundraiser along with her husband Nick Jonas. She wrote, “We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.” Priyanka’s message caught the eye of several international celebrities who publicly extended their support for the cause.

