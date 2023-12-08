Alia Bhatt values audience love as 'biggest award'; says one actor's win doesn't diminish others' great work

Alia Bhatt, recognized as one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the industry, has showcased her prowess since her debut in Student of the Year. From impactful performances in Highway to Raazi and the recent Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she earned a National Award for Best Actress, Alia has consistently impressed audiences. However, while attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, she humbly shared that she considers the love and acceptance of the audience to be the ultimate award. She expressed her belief that one person winning an award doesn't diminish the greatness of other performances.

Alia Bhatt regards the acceptance of the audience as her most significant accolade

Alia Bhatt, currently attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, shared her perspective on awards and recognition in a circulating video on social media. In the conversation, she emphasized that, for her, the audience's love and acceptance is the biggest award and the most significant reward. Alia expressed the sentiment that having a shelf full of awards is meaningless if no one looks at her, highlighting the importance of audience connection over accolades.

Furthermore, she debunked the notion of there being only one winner, stating that the creative medium is vast, and one person receiving an award doesn't diminish the excellence of other performances. Alia believes in the subjective nature of appreciation, emphasizing that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. According to her, as entertainers, their role is to continuously put out content for the audience's enjoyment, making the ultimate goal in the creative industry the joy and engagement of the viewers.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia's most recent appearance was in the romantic-comedy family drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. Currently, she is actively involved in the filming of her upcoming project, Jigra, which she is not only acting in but also producing alongside Karan Johar. The movie is anticipated to feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedang Raina, and it is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Deepika Padukone for Ranveer Singh’s RRKPK; 5 times they cheered on their spouses' films