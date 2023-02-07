Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for fellow student Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani; See Pic

It is finally Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s big day today! The lovebirds got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of friends and family.

It is finally Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s big day today! The lovebirds got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their close friends and family. Their pre-wedding festivities had been going on for the past 2 days and today finally the celebrations ended with their union. The Shershaah couple dropped their first wedding pictures just sometime back and broke the internet. Fans cannot stop gushing over how lovely and adorable the two looked. Many celebs have been taking to their comments section to congratulate them but the one name which caught our attention was Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan congratulate newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped the pictures of their wedding, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of the couple and wrote ‘congratulations you two’ with heart emojis. Apart from Alia, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their Instagram stories to share pictures of the newlyweds and wish them a happy married life. Varun Dhawan wrote, ‘wishing you a lifetime of love’. To note, Varun, Alia and Sidharth made their debuts together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. 

Check out Alia Bhatt’s wish:

Alia Bhatt wishes Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan wishes Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception

After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, according to reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration are not getting over anytime soon. It is reported that the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further state that the newlyweds will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence. The couple will host a reception on February 9 in Delhi. On Feb 10, Sid-Kiara will be back in Mumbai. Earlier reports stated that the Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai reception on February 12 and invite media as well.

