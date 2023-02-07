Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for fellow student Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani; See Pic

It is finally Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s big day today! The lovebirds got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their close friends and family. Their pre-wedding festivities had been going on for the past 2 days and today finally the celebrations ended with their union. The Shershaah couple dropped their first wedding pictures just sometime back and broke the internet. Fans cannot stop gushing over how lovely and adorable the two looked. Many celebs have been taking to their comments section to congratulate them but the one name which caught our attention was Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan congratulate newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped the pictures of their wedding, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of the couple and wrote ‘congratulations you two’ with heart emojis. Apart from Alia, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their Instagram stories to share pictures of the newlyweds and wish them a happy married life. Varun Dhawan wrote, ‘wishing you a lifetime of love’. To note, Varun, Alia and Sidharth made their debuts together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. Check out Alia Bhatt’s wish: