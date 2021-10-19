Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra's SOTY reunion was full of ‘virtual wala love’; See pic

9 years back on this day three students graduated in the Bollywood industry and made an entry into our hearts. It was today that Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their debut from Student Of The Year and impressed us with their talent and acting. Well, today 9 years later, Karan Johar who was not only their mentor but also the producer of the film held a unique reunion. KJo is currently shooting with Alia for his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and they had quite a reunion as Varun and Sid were on the video calls.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her posing with Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia looked stunning as she wore a white outfit and looked like a true Indian beauty in a black bindi. She was smiling as she held her mobile next to her face and had Varun Dhawan on a video call on her phone. Next to her stood Karan Johar looking dapper as always and he too held his phone that had Sidharth Malhotra on the video call. Sharing this picture Alia wrote, “There’s something about today.. something really special 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love.”

Meanwhile, recently, Alia Bhatt was having a gala time with her mother and sister in the Maldives. The Raazi actress is now back to work in full swing and fans are waiting to see her in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release just a day after Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 7, 2022.

