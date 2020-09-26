Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and more show Karan Johar support after his clarification on alleged 'drug party'

Last night, Karan Johar issued a clarification on the reports linking him to an assistant director and cleared the air on the alleged drug party. Following his statement, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and others showed him their support.

After the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and Rhea Chakraborty's arrest made the headlines, 's controversial party video came under the spotlight yet again. MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa requested Narcotics Control Bureau to investigate the video. Karan was also linked to assistant directors who were being reported as his "close aides". All this while, the filmmaker remained silent about the whole issue but Karan has finally decided to break his silence. Several stars including and showed him support.

Bollywood celebrities are backing his statement by liking and commenting on his post. While Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others have liked his post to express their support towards the filmmaker, , Manish Malhotra, Soni Razdan have commented on KJo’s post to appreciate his strong statement. "You said it! Big hug," Razdan said while Malaika showered the post with clapping emojis.

Check out the reactions below:

Karan has issued a strong clarification statement related to the alleged ‘drug party’. He has mentioned in his post that on the basis of speculations all the news channels, print, electronic and social media are wrongly pointing fingers at him. The filmmaker has also clarified in his post that he or the Dharma Productions have no direct link Anubhav Chopra and Kshitij Prasad, who are currently being interrogated by NCB.

"In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE," the producer-director wrote. Read the whole statement below:

Reports suggest Karan Johar might be summoned by the NCB soon; however, there is no official statement on the same yet.

Credits :Karan Johar Instagram

