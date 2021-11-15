Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal shower good wishes on newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

After 11 years of relationship, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on 15 November in Chandigarh. Both halves of the couple took to Instagram and shared a lovely post along with their wedding pictures. In no time, the comments section turned into a mushy scene as many friends and celebs from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple on their big day. Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note along with the wedding picture, he wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband”.

Several celebrities took to social media and congratulated the lovely couple. Recently Alia took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you all the love and peace in the world”. Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram and showered good wishes on the newlyweds by writing, “Congratulations Raj and Patralekha. Wish you both a world full of happiness together”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo”, while under Patralekhaa’s pictures she commented, “Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations”. Taapsee Pannu also reacted on their wedding pictures, as she wrote, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real! Congratulations (heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

Apart from them, Meenakshi Sundareshwar actress Sanya Malhotra commented on the couple’s post with “Haayeeeeeee congratulations you two (heart face emoji) (heart emoji) kitne sundar (heart eye emoji) (heart emoji) @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa”.

