Alia Bhatt visits Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and maintains social distancing reveals the filmmaker

Alia Bhatt who is not residing with her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan recently visited her parents wearing a mask and gloves following the government's rules.

The extended lockdown has given an opportunity for everyone to spend more time with their family and loved ones. is utilising the free time to its fullest potential. The actress has been making the most of her quarantine period by keeping herself busy with creative stuff. From reading and writing to baking, Alia has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life. The actress who is not residing with her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan amid the lockdown recently visited them wearing a mask and gloves following the government's rules.

Talking about Alia's visit, Mahesh Bhatt said to Mumbai Mirror that they met a few days ago. Alia lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with a mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. The filmmaker further said, "It warms their heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt pretends to nap with her pet cat while her sister Shaheen captures the beautiful moment)

As per reports, Alia is residing with her beau . It became known when the couple was spotted together in their building compound. But with Shaheen posting pictures of Alia on her Instagram post, questions were rising whether Shaheen is living with the couple. However, Soni recently said in an interview that the sisters are living apart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in ’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be venturing into the South film industry with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×