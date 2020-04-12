Alia Bhatt is warding off quarantine blues with a whole lot of positivity & says she 'still believes in magic'

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to the gram to share a rather cute picture of herself warding off the quarantine blues. Check it out below.

is making sure to make the most of these gloomy days. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with all that's been happening indoors and from time-to-time. On Sunday, Alia took to the gram to share a rather cute picture of herself warding off the quarantine blue with a whole lot of positivity. The photo was a picture of Alia posing for the camera adorably. While we obviously do not know who the cameraman is, our guess is as good as yours.

Sharing the photo, Alia captioned it, "Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do." Well, the picture struck a chord with her Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar who dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram photo:

Recently, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared an unseen childhood photo of the actress. She dug up the old photo to mark Siblings Day, celebrated on April 10 every year. In the photo shared, the cameras capture the toothless Alia breaking into a fit of laughter. Shaheen, seated beside Alia, is distracted by her sister. She captioned the photo, "Even crumpled up newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Sibling Day, sibling."

Check out the adorable photo below:

Rumors are rife that Alia may be tying the knot with boyfriend in December this year. However, the actors have maintained a stoic silence on the matter.

