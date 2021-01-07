Alia Bhatt wards off early morning work blues with Justin Bieber’s Anyone: Hits the spot every single time

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a photo while heading off to work early in the morning. The Brahmastra star also shared how Justin Bieber's new song, Anyone helps her in beginning her morning in a perfect way.

Actress has been making it to the headlines lately due to her recent Ranthambore vacay with boyfriend and his family. While photos from their trip together continue to take the internet by storm, it seems that the actress has kicked off work on her pending project Gangubai Kathiawadi. For the same, often Alia used to head for shoots early in the morning and today, it seems that the star was off to an early start. However, to beat the morning work blues, she turned to Justin Bieber's latest song, Anyone.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a boomerang where she was seen sitting by the side of her car window and feeling the breeze on her face. In the photo, we can see her trying to keep her eyes open as she was off to work at 7:43 in the morning. In her next Instagram story, she shared the screenshot of the song by Justin Bieber, Anyone and revealed the point of the track that manages to leave her in awe every time.

Sharing the song story, Alia wrote, "Hits the spot every single time." Well, surely all Bieber fans would agree with Alia about his latest track Anyone and how special it is for everyone.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post:

#AliaBhatt heads for an early morning shoot and we totally relate to the mood@aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/bZUVIDmXJF — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, she will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a female mafia don. Besides this, Alia also will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia also is a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

