Alia Bhatt wards off weekday blues with a motivational post on 'power' & 'learning' from The Wizard of Oz

Alia Bhatt happens to be an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Meanwhile, check out her latest post on Instagram.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 10:16 pm
Alia Bhatt has her hands full as the actress has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She has also resumed shoot for one of her projects a few days back after a long hiatus. The Gully Boy actress also happens to be an avid social media user who likes to keep her followers updated with whatever is happening in her daily life. That is the reason why her timeline is full of numerous dynamic pictures and videos.

As we speak of this, Alia has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle that has now grabbed everyone’s attention. It is sure to ward off our weekday blues too just like hers! The actress has picked up a quote from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ that reads, “You’ve always had the power, my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.” Apart from that, she also adds the hashtag #TheGoodWord along with the same.

Check out the Instagram post below:

As has been mentioned earlier, Alia Bhatt has resumed work and is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie’s shoot reportedly came to a halt in March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the inevitable lockdown. Apart from that, Alia will be seen alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra. It has been backed by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. She will also feature in the South movie RRR co-starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Student of the Year turns 8: When Sidharth Malhotra felt kissing Alia Bhatt on screen was boring

