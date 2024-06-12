'Alia Bhatt was barely 4 years old': Cousin and Kalyug fame Ssmilly Suri recalls giving dance lessons; reveals she hasn't met niece Raha

Ssmilly Suri, known for her role in Kalyug and also the cousin of Alia Bhatt, recently recounted a heartfelt memory of providing dance lessons to a young Alia Bhatt. Coming from the Nanabhai Bhatt family, she is the niece of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt and cousin to both Alia Bhatt and Mohit Suri.

Ssmilly Suri recalls giving dance lessons to 4-year-old Alia Bhatt

According to Siddharth Kannan, Ssmilly Suri recalled, "Alia is very sweet. I was her teacher when she was really small. She was barely four years old. I was 16, but was told to say 18. Once I reached their house, little Alia was there, along with two or three other little ones. I immediately said, ‘Okay, I am starting the class.’ Her parents were standing nearby. If I said, ‘stand on one foot,’ she would. She was that sweet and still is.” However, she is yet to meet Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha. “I have not met her. But she’s beautiful.

Why couldn’t Mahesh Bhatt offer work to Ssmilly Suri?

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, it was relayed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had aided Ssmilly in overcoming depression by offering her his film Kalyug. The Jodha Akbar actress recounted that she had secluded herself after returning from the set of Holiday. Suri recalled that at that time, Bhatt sahab informed her that she would be doing Kalyug. She expressed her understanding that after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn't offer her any more films because he had to prioritize his daughter, and she didn't hold him responsible.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt on the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie received rave reviews from both fans and critics and also achieved commercial success at the box office.

Up next, she is gearing up for Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside The Archies fame Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: 'Pooja Bhatt dropped me from her film': Cousin Ssmilly Suri recalls 'traumatic time'; reveals why Mahesh Bhatt 'couldn’t offer' her roles after Kalyug