'Alia Bhatt was nervous about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor', says saree draper Dolly Jain

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now. The couple tied the knot at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, yesterday and it was a close-knit affair. The wedding was only attended by close friends and family members. For the wedding, the lovebirds twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. While Alia opted for an ivory organza saree with intricate embroidery all over, Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a stunning silk sherwani by the designer. The actress' saree was draped by the celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain. She revealed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was 'nervous' about her wedding with Ranbir.

Talking to ETimes, Dolly, who has often draped sarees for Alia, said that this time it was different. The Raazi actress knew that this is real life and not reel. "There would be no retakes for this one. She is a very real person and on her special day, she exuded all the bridal emotions — the excitement, nervousness and more,” she said. Dolly said that for D-Day, she took about five to seven minutes to drape it on Alia. “By 3 pm, my job was done,” Calling the saree beautiful, she said, "It was a subtle, minimalist with thread work all over." Jain also said that she loved that Alia did not opt for a traditional lehenga, instead, she chose an ivory, organza saree.

Dolly has also draped sarees for Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif for their wedding. However, she said that Bhatt's was very special since it was a saree.

