Alia Bhatt was 'outstanding' in Gangubai Kathiawadi, says Dalip Tahil; calls Ranbir Kapoor 'very versatile'

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying a remarkable run of success at the movies. Her recent portrayal in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was nothing short of stunning and fierce, earning her widespread acclaim. Additionally, she achieved a significant milestone in her illustrious career with a National Film Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film that not only received critical acclaim but also achieved commercial success. Her role in this crime drama has even won over veteran actor Dalip Tahil, who counts her as his favorite actor. Tahil couldn't contain his admiration for her performance and also had words of praise for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, lauding his acting skills.

Dalip Tahil lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

In a recent conversation with Untriggered with Aminjaz, Dalip Tahil enthusiastically revealed his favorite actor from the new generation. He unequivocally named Alia Bhatt and couldn't contain his admiration for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He shared, “My favorite actor is definitely Alia Bhatt. I saw her in Gangubai. When I heard of Gangubai, that Alia's going to be playing this madam in a brothel, so I said, 'What, these people have gone nuts.' She's got such a cute, baby face, the kind of face that suits the beginning of the film when she's ambushed and taken into the brothel. But I was like, 'How is she going to carry off being a madam?' She did it brilliantly because by the end of the movie, I'm going like, 'Wow.' By the time it came to that last speech, you could believe that she was the madam with all that baby face and cute look. That was an outstanding performance as far as I think that I have seen in the recent past in Hindi movies."

Dalip Tahil praises Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao’s talent

During the same conversation, he also mentioned other actors he admires in addition to Alia Bhatt. He shared, “I like Ranbir Kapoor. I think he's very versatile. I like some of the actors on OTT. I like Ayushmann Khurrana a lot; he's very quirky, and I like Rajkummar Rao. There's some pretty decent talent out there. Some of the women as well, they're doing great performances.

ALSO READ: PIC: Alia Bhatt is a happy kid as she grabs selfie with a rainbow on NYC vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha