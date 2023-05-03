Alia Bhatt was previously invited to Met Gala by designer Prabal Gurung, but she refused him; Here's why

Alia Bhatt is currently hitting headlines for the right reasons. She made India proud recently as she made her grand debut at Met Gala 2023. The Internet was thrilled to see her take over the red carpet in her white dreamy ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung. Post a successful show, the ace designer took to social media and recalled his first meeting with Alia. In his long appreciation note, Prabal also revealed that he had invited Alia earlier to the Met Gala but she always refused him.

Prabal Gurung recalls his first meeting with Alia Bhatt

Prabal posted stunning pictures of Alia Bhatt from the Met Gala and wrote a long note with them. In his post, he revealed that he first met Alia at Karan Johar's 40th birthday party in Mumbai. His post read, "It was my dearest friend @karanjohar ’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met @aliaabhatt. I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother @praveshgurung, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special."

He added, "We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. This time however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita to create a homage to Karl that celebrated Alia’s heritage, my love for Karl ( he is my master, and yes he did give me my CVFF award). More than 100,000 pearls were hand embroidered in India on silk tulle and made in Atelier Prabal Gurung, New York. A well-travelled dress for the global superstar." Have a look:

This year's theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. To pay tribute, Alia wore fingerless gloves as it was the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019. Fans were impressed by Alia's debut look. Her pictures and videos from Met Gala have taken over the Internet.

Work front

Alia will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

