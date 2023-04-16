Alia Bhatt was surprised by Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor's dance; Story behind Sidharth-Kiara's wedding pics revealed

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The duo got married in April 2022 and they opted for a private wedding ceremony at home. Their intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. Speaking of the newest power couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sealed the deal in February this year. They enjoyed a big fat wedding but with limited guests at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Recently, Siddharth Sharma, founder of House on the Clouds, talked about both weddings and revealed interesting details about their magical pictures.

What went behind capturing adorable wedding moments of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Recently, in an interview with Brut, Siddharth Sharma revealed details from Ranbir and Alia's private wedding ceremony. He said that when Ranbir picked up his father Rishi Kapoor's frame, it was an 'emotional moment'. He also said that Alia was surprised after Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir started performing. He said, "With Alia, the brief was very simple, that it is very private affair, and she wants to keep it very personal, so the photographs and videos should be very personal, candid, real. The picture of Rishi Kapoor was kept in almost every ceremony, as if he was present. Even during the wedding ceremony, the picture was kept. It was a very emotional moment, even though people were dancing, but this was an emotional moment (of Ranbir holding the picture of Rishi Kapoor)."

Siddharth continued, "This (Neetu Kapoor's dance) was a surprise performance for Alia, she didn’t know about the performance by Neetu mam and Ranbir, who joined her later." Further, he talked about Sidharth and Kiara, and said that their folded hands wedding picture was not a 'posed' one. He revealed, "This is a beautiful part of the ceremony itself, where, as part of respect, they are supposed to fold hands and look into each other’s eyes."

He also added that the picture where Kiara was seen planting a kiss on Sidharth's cheek was a candid moment. Siddharth shared, "This picture was a result of us putting them together and waiting. It is not something that we asked them to do, so you can call this a candid picture."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November last year. The duo is currently enjoying the best phase of their lives.

