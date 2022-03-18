Alia Bhatt on the way forward after massive success: Will only continue to learn & grow if I doubt myself

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has talked about how even though she has touched the high of highs the actress is still grounded.

In a conversation with IANS, Alia, who will next be seen in 'Brahmastra', said: "I have a very good support system of friends and family... You have to tell yourself and understand that what you are doing as an actor is not really who you are... I am still that young girl who started 10 years ago. I don't think I have mastered everything.

"I don't think I have every understanding. I don't think I have all the information in the world and I will only continue to learn and grow only if I continue to doubt myself. Being grounded is all about not believing in one's own success or failure. You don't take success to your head and you don't take failure to your heart...

"Done something successful, pat your back and move on, something bad has happened, pat your heart and move on. You just have to move on and I am more interested in creating relationships -- my friends, family, my loved ones than thinking about 'oh I am so great!'. That is a very lonely place to be. "

'Brahmastra' is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

