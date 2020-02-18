Alia Bhatt on wedding to Ranbir Kapoor: Every three weeks there is a new wedding date; It’s very entertaining

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor

After - , and - Nick Jonas tied the knot, everyone is curious to know as to when will and take the wedding vows. Ever since the cat is out of the bag that Alia and Ranbir are dating each other, fans only want to know as to when will the two tie the knot. While the lovebirds are busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, grapevine is abuzz that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot post the release of Brahmastra, sometime in December.

Such is the craze behind Alia and Ranbir’s wedding that fans created a fake wedding card of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which eventually started to trend online. Earlier, Alia was asked about her wedding when she was papped at the airport, and the Raazi actress had dismissed all such rumours. Now during a latest interview, this Gully Boy actress had said that every week, there is a new wedding date, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me,” said Alia.

For all those who don’t know, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, and recently, Alia Bhatt gave us major bahu feels when she made an appearance with beau Ranbir Kapoor and at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Also, during a recent interview, when Alia was asked about her relationship with Ranbir, she had described it as beautiful. Talking about Brahmastra, the film will hit the screens on December 12, 2020 and the film stars Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and in pivotal roles.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photo with beau Ranbir Kapoor here:

Credits :Zoom

