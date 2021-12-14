Alia Bhatt welcomes Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Brahmastra ahead of poster launch with… Any guesses?

'With an Om and a heart... " is how Alia Bhatt celebrated beau Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Brahmastra on social media on Tuesday. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had dropped the first glimpse of Ranbir aka Shiva from Brahmastra in a first look ahead of the motion poster launch tomorrow. Now, Ranbir's ladylove and the lead actress of the film also reposted the poster featuring Ranbir and has shared it with her fans. The film is one of the biggest and most awaited projects and fans have been waiting to know the release date.

Alia took to her Instagram stories to share the video featuring Ranbir aka Shiva engulfed in fire all over his ripped body. Sharing it, Alia wrote, "With (Om emoji) and (heart emoji)...Motion poster out tomorrow!!" The first look of Ranbir shared this morning is now going viral among his fans as well. The fan event for the motion poster launch is scheduled to take place tomorrow in the evening and fans are excited about it. Brahmastra is Alia and Ranbir's first film together.

Take a look:

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji had shared a still of Ranbir from the film and gave fans a sneak peek of how his character Shiva emits fire from his hand. Photos from the sets also have been shared by the director on his social media handle recently and each of them has added to the intrigue of fans.

Brahmastra also will have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and to see King Khan, many of his fans are excited. The shooting of Brahmastra has been going on for the longest time and when it was recently wrapped, fans were left excited. Brahmastra also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Reportedly, Mouni is playing the antagonist in the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

