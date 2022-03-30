Alia Bhatt whacked it out of the park in Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor heaps praise on girlfriend

Weeks after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor has finally reacted to girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir did not hold back from heaping praise on Alia as he hailed her terrific performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

During the chat, Ranbir was asked whether he's a big OTT consumer. Replying, the actor said, "I'm a movie geek, be it OTT, cinema or any platform. Any kind of entertainment.. if it is a TV show. I'm watching it all. That's all I do. I make movies and I watch movies."

When prodded further on his recent watchlist, Ranbir revealed that he enjoyed Alia's performance in the film. The Brahmastra actor said, "I really enjoyed Rocket Boys. Among movies, I watched Gangubai. Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I've seen how much she gave to that film..in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way. Every bit of love that is coming her way. I have been dying to see RRR. Haven't got the time as I have been busy shooting. I loved 83. I'm watching everything that's out there."

Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was widely praised. Meanwhile, the lovebirds recently wrapped up filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. After five long years, the film's shoot came to an end which was massively delayed due to the pandemic. Both Ranbir and Alia's looks have been revealed and the film will be releasing in theatres on 9 September.