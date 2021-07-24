Alia Bhatt while shooting for RRR reunites with Sadak 2 co star Jisshu Sengupta; See Pic

Actress had recently taken to social media to announce resuming the shooting schedule of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR in Hyderabad. The Gully Boy star was also snapped while leaving Mumbai for Hyderabad and when she began shooting, she shared glimpses from her vanity van on social media. Now, amid her stay in Hyderabad, Alia bumped into her former Sadak 2 co-star Jisshu Sengupta and well, the result of it was shared by the latter on his social media handle.

Taking to his social media handle, Jisshu shared a photo with Alia from their gym session in Hyderabad. In the photo, Jisshu along with Alia can be seen smiling away while taking a break amid their gym session. Alia is seen clad in a purple top while Jisshu is seen sporting athleisure. The photo of the two co-stars from Sadak 2 amid Alia's RRR shoot left fans curious about the reunion. Many commented on the photo and loved the camaraderie between the two actors.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has been shooting for RRR over the past few days and fans are excited to see her with actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others in the film. Besides this, Alia has completed shooting for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars in a pivotal role. Alia also will be seen in Brahmastra with . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Alia is also doing a film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

