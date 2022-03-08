Alia Bhatt in white dress looks intensely into the camera after bagging film opposite Gal Gadot; PICS

Hours after announcing her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt blessed her fans’ social media feeds with a series of glamorous pictures. Alia, who has had the colour white on her radar for a while now, added more photographs in similar colour stunning outfit. For those unaware, Alia Bhatt has been donning white outfits ever since she began the promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Once again, her elegant look has made all her fans go weak in the knees.

In the photographs, Alia was seen wearing a white bodycon dress with a similar colour oversized blazer over it. She accessorised her attire with gold jewellery and intensely looked into the camera. Alia tied her hair back and opted for a perfect nude make-up look. The ‘Highway’ actress’ post grabbed her fans' and followers’ attention who bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Ufff. the nude makeup,” while another one commented, “fashion icon”. Apart from her fans, her friends from the film industry including Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and others reacted to the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, today Bollywood film critic, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter handle and confirmed Alia Bhatt’s English-language debut in spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. “ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic,” wrote Taran. To note, the upcoming project is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stone; Deets Inside