Alia Bhatt: Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?

Alia Bhatt is currently in an exciting phase of her life, both personally and professionally. The actress is soon going to embrace parenthood with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Not only that, she has had a wonderful time in the cinemas recently, with two back-to-back box office successes: RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, she is all set for the release of her upcoming film and maiden production venture, Darlings. Alia is currently busy promoting the dark comedy co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. Amid this, Alia spoke to PTI and articulated her thoughts on the choices she has made in her personal and professional lives.

Alia Bhatt on her personal and professional choices

Alia, 29, expressed that everything a woman does: having a child, dating someone new, going on a holiday, or to watch a cricket match, ends up in a headline. She shared that she prefers to ‘lead by example’ as opposed to ‘giving any attention to the nonsensical things.’ The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress said, “Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to the nonsensical things."

Alia Bhatt remains unbothered by people’s opinions. “To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn't say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life - singular, not in any relation to anyone - have happened when it was least expected,” she told the news agency.

Alia reiterated that be it in her personal life, or professional space, she believes in following her gut and instinct, and that things have worked out ‘beautifully’ for her. Alia concluded saying that she believes that things are gradually changing with time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has Darlings, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

