Alia Bhatt on why Ranbir Kapoor has a 'serious look' in his photos; Says 'I'm the one who makes him smile'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are amongst the cutest couples in Bollywood. Adorably called RanLia by their fans, they have been setting major relationship goals for their fans. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. Their wedding was an intimate affair and only the couple's close family members were a part of it. In June, the lovebirds went on to announce her pregnancy. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their fantasy-drama film, Brahmastra in 2017.

Alia, who has been promoting her recently released film, Darlings, was asked why Ranbir looks sad in all the pics. In an interview with popular YouTubers Jaby Koay and Achara Kirk, Jaby questioned the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress whether her husband ever smiles at home as he always looks serious in most of his pictures. To which, Alia hilariously replied and said, “Basically, he has those sunken eyes which make him look either serious or sad but that is just his face. Like very often, people tell me I look tensed with my frown-focused face but that’s just how I am. That’s just his face. Ranbir is always smiling and laughing, but maybe you can say I am the one who makes him laugh and smile.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Next, Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

