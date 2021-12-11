Alia Bhatt wins hearts as she answers question in Telugu at RRR promotions; WATCH

Alia Bhatt aces the art of making the headlines. Be it for her style statement, her upcoming movies, personal life or her love life, the actress always manages to be in the limelight. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is grabbing attention as she has begun promoting her upcoming movie RRR. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus also features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn among others and is slated to release on January 7 next year.

And while SS Rajamouli has begun the promotions of the movie, Alia Bhatt is currently in Hyderabad for the same. Interestingly, a video of the Raazi actress has been doing the rounds on social media wherein the actress was interacting with the press. And while Alia was interacting with the paps graciously, the actress was also seen making an attempt to speak Telugu during the interactions. Alia also spoke about being apprehensive about working during the pandemic and said, “I felt grateful to be able to wake up and go to work amidst the pandemic as there was a loss of livelihood, loss of job, there was a loss of time. Keeping in mind the protocol, masks, general sanitisation was happening, But for me, I have always felt very grateful going to work, being in this profession because it’s been a dream”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s video:

Meanwhile, apart from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

