Alia Bhatt wins the tag of ‘best daughter’ as mom Soni Razdan shares a priceless throwback photo

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and the film will release online on August 28, 2020

, as we speak, is quarantining with beau at his Mumbai residence and a few days back, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped outside Sanjay Dutt’s house as they went to meet him after it was reported that the Munnabhai actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. That said, Alia Bhatt’s next release- Sadak 2, is just a few days away from witnessing an OTT release as the film will drop online on August 28, 2020, however, ever since the film’s trailer was dropped online, the film has become the most disliked trailer on YouTube, and currently has around 12 million dislikes.

That said, today, Alia Bhatt’s mother and actress Soni Razdan took to social media to share a throwback photo with her daughters as she took a trip down memory lane and while she could not remember exactly when the picture was taken, she guessed it was a decade old. Alongside the photo, Soni’s caption read, “Flashback fun ! Can’t even remember how long ago this was ! Pretty sure around ten years ago ... time flies. But mother daughter love endures forever and always. #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever.”

Talking about Sadak 2, the film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt to direction after almost 2 decades, and the film is a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Besides Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

