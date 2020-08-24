  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt wins the tag of ‘best daughter’ as mom Soni Razdan shares a priceless throwback photo

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and the film will release online on August 28, 2020
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 12:21 pm
Alia Bhatt wins the tag of ‘best daughter’ as mom Soni Razdan shares a priceless throwback photo Alia Bhatt wins the tag of ‘best daughter’ as mom Soni Razdan shares a priceless throwback photo

Alia Bhatt, as we speak, is quarantining with beau Ranbir Kapoor at his Mumbai residence and a few days back, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped outside Sanjay Dutt’s house as they went to meet him after it was reported that the Munnabhai actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. That said, Alia Bhatt’s next release- Sadak 2, is just a few days away from witnessing an OTT release as the film will drop online on August 28, 2020, however, ever since the film’s trailer was dropped  online, the film has become the most disliked trailer on YouTube, and currently has around 12 million dislikes.

That said, today, Alia Bhatt’s mother and actress Soni Razdan took to social media to share a throwback photo with her daughters as she took a trip down memory lane and while she could not remember exactly when the picture was taken, she guessed it was a decade old. Alongside the photo, Soni’s caption read, “Flashback fun ! Can’t even remember how long ago this was ! Pretty sure around ten years ago ... time flies. But mother daughter love endures forever and always. #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever.”

Talking about Sadak 2, the film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt to direction after almost 2 decades, and the film is a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Besides Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & others extend love and wishes

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
Anonymous 9 minutes ago

No. Tell me you guys today. What is ur problem with Alia Bhatt? Has she done any harm to you or ur family? No tell me right. What she has done to gain ur hate????

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Love you Alia.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Alia is the bestest

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Yuckkkkkk

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Three of them are mentally unstable and going parveen babi way .Buddhe mahesh jake dekh apni gfs ko Unpe dhayan de jake

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

3 ugly men in one frame

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement