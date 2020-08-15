Alia Bhatt wishes ‘best friend’ Ayan Mukerji on his birthday with a fun video; Says 'love you my genius boy'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared a fun filled video on her Instagram account, as she wished director and best friend Ayan Mukerji on his birthday.

shared a fun filled video on her Instagram account, as she wished director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "It’s my best friends birthday.. and this video sums up our relationship in every way - fun.. free..together forever love you my genius boy.. Happy Birthday Ayanuuuu." The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva, Alia Bhatt are simply delighted to see this video of her alongside the director.

The actress took to her Instagram account to wish her best friend and director Ayan Mukerji in the sweetest way possible. Alia Bhatt is seen on a vacation and is seen jumping into the water along with Ayan Mukerji. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts, often shares lovely pictures and videos from her routine life on her social media handles. The fans of the actress are always delighted to get an glimpse into the diva's life.

Check out the video:

Now, the latest post by the actress sees what a wonderful friendship bond she shares with director Ayan Mukerji who she refers to as her best friend in the post. On the work front, the actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in the upcoming film called Sadak 2. The film will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will release on an OTT platform on August 28.

