Alia Bhatt wishes ‘double the happiness’ for Sadak 2 co star Sanjay Dutt on his birthday; See Pic

Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish Sanjay Dutt on his birthday. The two will be seen next in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2.
23143 reads Mumbai
Birthdays surely are a special occasion and for Sanjay Dutt, it has been even amazing as his first look from his upcoming film KGF 2 was unveiled on the same day. Not just this, Sanjay Dutt has been getting wishes on his birthday from fans as well as Bollywood celebs. Speaking of this, Alia Bhatt also showered love on Sanjay Dutt on his special day. The two stars will soon be seen in Sadak 2 which is Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial. 

Taking to social media, Alia wished Sanjay in the most special way. She shared a photo of the actor and penned a note for him. Alia wished his happiness to multiply everyday and expressed her thoughts on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @duttsanjay Wishing you double the happiness today and everyday.” With this, Alia extended her wishes to her co-star in Sadak 2. Sanjay’s fans too have been wishing and showering love on him since last evening on social media.  

On Wednesday, Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt also penned sweet wishes for him on his birthday and added a touch of brightness to his day. 

Here is Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Sadak 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia’s film with Sanjay Dutt also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt,. It is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. The film is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and recently, it was announced that it will directly release on an OTT platform as theatres have been shut down due to COVID 19.

