Alia Bhatt wishes fans 'Happy Sunlight Sunday'; Calls Anushka Sharma the inspiration behind her sunkissed PIC

Alia Bhatt takes inspiration from Anushka Sharma and shares a beautiful sun-kissed picture on Instagram.

is making our Sunday morning brighter with her sunkissed picture and we're all hearts for it. A while ago, the Brahmastra actress took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself with sunlight falling on her face and she seems happier than ever before. Laughing her heart out, it looks like Alia Bhatt is channelising her inner summer child and she has revealed that is the inspiration behind her picture.

Fans would know that Anushka Sharma shares the best-sunkissed pictures ever and it seems like she's shelling out some major inspiration to Alia Bhatt. A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma had posted a beautiful picture of herself posing with sunlight falling straight on her face. "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home," read her caption. Another post shared by her read, "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots" and now we know who's the one with the best-sunkissed pictures.

Check out the post:

Following Anushka Sharma's hack for great pictures, Alia Bhatt too seems to be doing an incredible job at clicking beautiful pictures of herself in the sun and the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress also agrees with it. As soon as Alia posted her Happy Sunlight Sunday' picture on Instagram, Anushka Sharma almost instantly took to the comments section and wrote, "Always count on me for random inspirations" with heart and hug emojis.

