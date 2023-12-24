Alia Bhatt wishes fans ‘Meowy Christmas’ as she gets goofy with cat Edward while posing with decorated tree

As Christmas day approaches, Bollywood stars are wholeheartedly embracing the festive spirit. Some have jetted off to foreign destinations for the festivities, while others have transformed their homes into festive havens, all set for joyful celebrations with their families. Among them, Alia Bhatt stood out with a unique approach to extend her wishes to fans. In a delightful moment captured, Alia goofed around with her cat, Edward, against the backdrop of their decorated Christmas tree.

Alia Bhatt gears up for a ‘Meowy Christmas’ with her cat Edward

Alia Bhatt recently offered a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations and shared warm wishes with her fans. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress unveiled a series of pictures of herself, with a beautifully adorned Christmas tree in the background. The tree, decorated with golden lights, featured a delightful array of ornaments including baubles, stars, candy canes, bells, and figurines, topped with a radiant golden star and accompanied by a festive reindeer.

Alia, dressed impeccably in a white pantsuit adorned with a red and green floral print, exuded elegance with minimal makeup and her wavy hair cascading freely. In one heartwarming photo, she embraced her pet cat, Edward, with a loving gaze, captioning the moment as "Meowy Christmas."

Have a look!

Other snapshots captured Alia striking stylish poses, while one showcased her playful and gleeful expression, adding a touch of joy to the festive season.

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Alia Bhatt had a bustling year marked by multiple releases. Her latest Bollywood venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh, not only garnered critical acclaim but also resonated well with audiences.

She made her mark on the international stage with her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, and turned heads with her appearance at the Met Gala. Additionally, Alia secured the role of a global brand ambassador for a luxury brand and graced the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Looking ahead, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming thriller film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, slated to hit screens on September 27, 2024. Following the holiday season spent with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha, Alia is set to return to the film sets to dive into the next chapter of her dynamic career.

