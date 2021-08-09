Alia Bhatt wishes filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he completes 25 years in showbiz; Calls him a ‘magician’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered his debut directorial ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ in 1996, and it has been twenty-five years since. Over these twenty-five long years in his career, top filmmaker Bhansali has carved out a unique space for himself in the world of Indian cinema. His individuality when it comes to the aesthetics and music of a film has earned him his own special place among the filmmakers of the country. As he clocks 25 years in Bollywood, actors have come forward to celebrate his journey and congratulate him. Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram, to wish the director on the completion of this exceptional journey.

In the photo that Alia shared, Bhansali can be seen sitting in the director’s chair, while Alia is in soft focus, beside him, donning an outfit from her upcoming project with him, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ The photo looks like from the sets of the film, which is Alia and Bhansali’s first collaboration together. Alia will be seen playing the titular role of Gangubai. The Kalank actress captioned the photo with a sweet note that read, “25 years of the magician & his magic. Love you sir. #25yearsofSLB #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions”.

Over the years, the National Award winning director has helmed films like ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Black’, ‘Saawariya’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Padmaavat’.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about his journey so far, Bhansali said, “The journey has been incredible, with many challenges along the road, but I’ve loved every bit of it. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love for my work from the audience. But, I don’t think any of these nine films would have been possible without the team I’ve worked with — from technicians to the talent. They have been instrumental in making my vision come alive on celluloid.”

