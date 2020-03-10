Alia Bhatt wishes her fans Happy Holi by celebrating 3 years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Holi and as Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks 3 years, Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of the title track featuring her and Varun wishing everyone a Happy Holi.

On the 10th of March 2017, after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the amazing trio Shashank Khaitan, and entertained the audience with a romantic comedy film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie which was released on the Holi weekend revolved around Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt). While Badri wants to marry Vaidehi, she wants to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess. The movie was a hit and was loved and applauded by the critics as well as the audiences.

While the songs like Humsafar, Tamma Tamma Again, Aashiq Surrender Hua and Roke Na Ruke Naina made the viewers fall in love with this jodi all over again, the peppy track Badri Ki Dukhania struck a chord with the audience. The title track which shows Varun and Alia groove on to its tune, as well as play holi, is everyone's favourite Holi song. Badri Ki Dulhania which is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka is played in almost every Holi party. The song makes everyone start dancing like crazy.

Check out Alia Bhatt's wish here:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania marked the third collaboration between Varun and Alia following their previous films Student of the Year (2012) and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) both produced by ; the latter of which was also directed by Shashank Khaitan. While Varn and Alia again collaborated in the 2019 movie Kalank, fans are eagerly waiting for Shashank, Varun and Alia to collaborate again for another Dulhania franchise.

