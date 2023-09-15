Alia Bhatt wishes her 'favorite' Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on birthday; Kareena Kapoor drops childhood photos

Kareena Kapoor shares a lovely bond with her cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima is a jewelry designer and the elder daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Today, Riddhima turns a year old. On this occasion, both Kareena as well as Alia Bhatt took to social media to shower love and wishes on her.

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wish Riddhima Kapoor on her birthday

Today, Bebo took to her Instagram story to wish Riddhima Kapoor a happy birthday. She shared a cute throwback picture that features Kareena, and Riddhima as toddlers as well as a young Karisma Kapoor. All the kids are sitting close to the legendary Raj Kapoor. She captioned it, "Happiest Birthday Riddzzz…Love You (accompanied by red heart emojis)."

Alia Bhatt shared a lovely black and white picture of Riddhima on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday my favorite!!!! Love you to the moon and back."

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Kareena was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and met with positive reviews. Despite that, it failed to create an impact at the box office. Kareena is now gearing up for her OTT debut with the suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan will release on September 21. Apart from this, she will also appear in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which she is also producing. Another film in the pipeline is The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Alia, on the other hand, is basking in the glorious success of her last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also made her Hollywood debut this year with the action thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. She recently returned from the US after a long vacation with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

