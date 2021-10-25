Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘inspiration’ Soni Razdan on her birthday with a THROWBACK pic

Alia Bhatt is one of the many actresses who is quite active on her social media. She always makes it a point to share her personal life with her fans and followers. From sharing pictures with beau Ranbir Kapoor to sharing pictures with her family, she never fails to share her lovely bond with her close ones on her social media. Well, today on the occasion of her mom Soni Razdan’s birthday the actress took to her Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of the veteran actress.

In the picture that Alia Bhatt posted, Soni Razdan looks gorgeous. It is a throwback picture and the veteran actress looks unrecognizable. Soni is facing her back towards the camera and is looking behind with her face turning sideways. Her hair is long and black and she seems to be wearing white attire. No wonder Alia is so pretty! Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, “happy birthday ma my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when she was enjoying her time with her sister and mother in the Maldives, Alia had shared a lovely snap on Instagram in a blue swimsuit and left everyone in awe. The Raazi actress is now back to work in full swing and fans are waiting to see her in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release just a day after Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 7, 2022.

