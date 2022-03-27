Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘RRR’ co-star Ram Charan on his birthday: Happiness, love and cake

Actor Ram Charan has turned a year wiser today. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release ‘RRR’. The movie, which is directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. On Ram Charan’s special day, many fellow actors from the industry took to social media to wish him. To join the bandwagon, his co-star Alia Bhatt also penned down a sweet note.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Alia shared a still from the movie RRR featuring Ram Charan. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Double celebrations, double the love. Happiest Birrrthday Charan. Wishing you all the happiness, love and cake.” Earlier, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, and others had extended birthday wishes to Rama Charan.

Check Alia Bhatt’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon sharing screen space in the much-awaited film Brahmastra. The couple just returned from a four-day shoot in Varanasi, where they shot for a song and a few important scenes.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has several other projects lined up. The actress is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

Speaking about Ram Charan’s professional career, he will be next seen as the lead in Koratala Siva's upcoming action flick, Acharya with dad Chiranjeevi in the titular role. In the meantime, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading ladies in the project.

