Alia Bhatt wishes her 'unstoppable partner' Bharat Sahni on birthday; Neetu Kapoor showers love

One of the versatile filmmakers of the current generation, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in the year 2021. Nonetheless, the two dated each other for some time before tying the knot. During their courtship period, Alia Bhatt came really close to Kapoor's and continues to have a lovely bond with her family members. On every special occasion, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani never misses a chance to shower love on them through her special posts. Recently, the actress wished her brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni with a lovely post on social media.

Alia Bhatt wishes 'unstoppable partner', brother-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday

Today, on September 27, the husband of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni is celebrating his birthday. On the occasion, the doting sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt shared a happy picture featuring Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor, and Bharat Sahni caught in a candid moment. The trio is all smiles, as Neetu can be seen warmly resting her arm around his neck while Riddhima and Bharat are engaged in a conversation. She wrote along with the picture, “Happy birthday to my unstoppable partner (accompanied by a wide smile, party popper, and sun emoticons)”. Have a look:



In addition to this, his wife, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a super cute video on her Instagram story curated with various adorable family pictures. She accompanied the post with an Ellie Goulding song, ‘Still Falling For You’, along with it, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever young partner in crime! I love you more than the candles combined on your cake! (accompanied by a red heart and cake emoji).

She further continues, “Thanks for keeping me entertained 24/7 with your one liners! ( accompanied by laughter, red heart, and cake emojis)



In addition to this, the coolest mother-in-law, Neetu Singh also wished her son-in-law, Bharat Sahni as she shared a video while partying. In the video, the birthday boy, Bharat can be seen dancing along with Neetu, Riddhima, and ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. The happy video was accompanied by a note which read, “She wrote, “Happy happy our @brat.man (followed by red heart emojis) to more fun times together love you loadssss (red heart emojis). Take a look:



For the unversed, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of veteran actors, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. She is the sister of Ranbir Kapoor. She got married to Bharat Sahni in the year 2006.

By profession, Bharat is a businessman and the owner of Wear Well India Private Limited, a textile export company based in New Delhi. The couple is blessed with a daughter.



