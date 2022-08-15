Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘wonder-astra’ Ayan Mukerji on his birthday, shares BTS PICS from Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji share an extremely close bond.

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Aug 15, 2022 03:14 PM IST  |  3.4K
Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘wonder-astra’ Ayan Mukerji on his birthday, shares BTS PICS from Brahmastra sets
Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘wonder-astra’ Ayan Mukerji on his birthday, shares BTS PICS from Brahmastra sets (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has showered birthday love on her BFF and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to her social media space, Alia shared a few photos featuring Ayan and herself on the sets of their upcoming film. Doing so, she also wrote an adorable note in the caption, as she wished him on his birthday. It read, “happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby (slew of star emojis)”

Alia Bhatt wishes Ayan Mukerji on his birthday 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!