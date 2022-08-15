Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘wonder-astra’ Ayan Mukerji on his birthday, shares BTS PICS from Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt has showered birthday love on her BFF and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to her social media space, Alia shared a few photos featuring Ayan and herself on the sets of their upcoming film. Doing so, she also wrote an adorable note in the caption, as she wished him on his birthday. It read, “happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby (slew of star emojis)”

