Alia Bhatt wishes Karan Johar on 50th birthday with sweet wedding pics: To the most generous soul I know...

Alia Bhatt, who is away shooting for Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot, has penned a heartwarming wish for Karan Johar on his 50th birthday. The Raazi star who considers Karan like her father shared heartwarming photos from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and sent love to the filmmaker. Alia wished him 'love peace and joy' in his life and expressed that an Instagram post cannot sum up the love she feels for him.

Alia Bhatt sends birthday wish to Karan Johar

Sharing lovely and unseen photos from her wedding, Alia wished Karan on his birthday and wrote, "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively)HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle." In one of the photos, Karan can be seen kissing a happy bride Alia at her Mehendi ceremony. In another, he is seen dancing with her at her reception bash and in another, Alia and Karan could be seen on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set.

See how Alia Bhatt wished Karan Johar on his birthday:

Alia Bhatt calls Karan her 'mentor, best friend and father'

Fans of Alia Bhatt are aware of the loving relationship that she shares with Karan Johar. Not only did she debut in his film Student Of The Year, she also considers him like her father. In her birthday wish for him, she summed up her love for in photos from her special day with Ranbir. As soon as Alia shared the photos, fans began wishing Karan in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday." Another fan wrote, "Beautiful pictures. Happy Birthday."

Karan Johar to celebrate 50th birthday with a Bollywood Bash

Pinkvilla was the first to inform you that Karan Johar is all set to host a big birthday bash on May 25 at Yash Raj Studios. The filmmaker has invited the who's who of Bollywood and it will be one fun night for all the Btowners. From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh, all will be present to party with Karan on his special day. It is also being reported that Deepika Padukone, who is at Cannes 2022, will also be a part of the filmmaker's 50th birthday bash. Well, we're certainly stoked about the bash that is all set to happen tonight.

