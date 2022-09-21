Alia Bhatt wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan with rare PIC from her wedding; Calls her 'eternal favourite'

Alia Bhatt shares a beautiful bond with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's cousin sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo also shared the screen space in the 2016 film, Udta Punjab, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. In it, Kareena played Dr. Preet Sahni, while Bhatt essayed the role of Bauria a.k.a. Mary Jane. Today, Kareena celebrates her birthday, and on this occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a special wish for her on social media.

Alia shared an unseen black and white picture from her Mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor that took place in April this year. Taking to her Instagram story, the Student Of The Year actress captioned the photo: "happy birthday my eternal favourite superstar @kareenakapoorkhan." In the picture, Alia and Kareena can be seen flaunting their happy smiles as they posed for the camera. The Raazi actress is seen wearing a custom pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, while, the Veere Di Wedding actress looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga.