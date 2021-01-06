Alia Bhatt wishes loads of love & happiness for her Udta Punjab co star Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt featured in the 2016 film Udta Punjab together. Here's how she wished him on his special day.

Diljit Dosanjh has turned a year older on 6th January 2021 and wishes have been showered on him from all over the country. The singer and actor has carved a niche for himself both in Bollywood and the Punjabi music industry. Many celebs from the showbiz world have also wished the Good Newwz actor on the special occasion. Among them are his former co-stars Kriti Sanon and who penned sweet wishes for Dosanjh through their respective handles.

And now, another former co-star of the Punjabi star has wished him on his birthday. She is none other than his Udta Punjab co-star herself. The actress has shared a picture of Diljit Dosanjh on her Instagram handle and penned a special note for him. It reads, “Wishing you the happiest birthday @diljitdosanjh With loads of love and happiness (sic).” Apart from Alia and Diljit, the movie also featured and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Check out the post below:

Talking about Diljit Dosanjh, the actor was last seen in the movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari that was released in the latter part of 2020. The satirical comedy-drama also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. It was directed by Abhishek Sharma and was among the few movies that had theatrical releases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Diljit also grabbed headlines owing to his support towards the farmers’ protests in the country against the new farm laws introduced by the government.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

