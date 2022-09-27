Alia Bhatt wishes 'most favourite man' Bharat Sahni on his birthday; Drops unseen PIC from her wedding
Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt wish for her brother-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday.
Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt wish for her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband-businessman Bharat Sahni on his birthday today. Alia shares a close bond with Ranbir's family. Just a while ago, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her social media handle and shared an unseen picture from her wedding with Ranbir. Bharat Sahni also received warm greetings from his mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
Taking to her Instagram story, Alia posted a candid photo featuring Bharat and Riddhima. "To our most favourite man... happy birthday @brat.mann!!!!! Love youuuuuu," the actress captioned the photo. Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat in 2006 in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Samara in 2011. Earlier this year, after Ranbir-Alia's wedding, Bharat shared photos from the wedding and wrote: "Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless @aliaabhatt #Rans," along with a couple of heart-shaped emojis.
Check out Alia Bhatt's wish for Bharat Sahni:
Neetu, on the other handle, shared a video on her Instagram handle to wish Bharat and wrote, “Happy birthday @brat.man. To more fun times together.” She added the hashtags--son, my vibe my tribe and blessings. Replying to the post, Riddhima wrote, "Cutest." Neetu reacted with heart eyes and red heart emojis. On her Instagram Stories, Neetu posted a photo of Riddhima and Bharat posing for the camera. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most wonderful human being @brat.man blessed."
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Student Of The Year actress has many projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.
