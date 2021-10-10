Alia Bhatt wishes RRR's 'master storyteller' SS Rajamouli on 48th birthday

South's popular and notable filmmaker SS Rajamouli celebrates his 48th birthday today and the director has been flooded with wishes from fans and industry folks. One such wish came from his upcoming film's star Alia Bhatt. Alia, who will be working with Rajamouli in her first pan-Indian film titled RRR, took to social media to pen a few words for him.

The actress also shared a glimpse of a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of RRR. In the photo, Alia can be seen keenly listening and looking at what her director S Rajamouli has to show on his phone. The actress can be seen in her look as Sita. Sharing the photo, Alia's birthday wish for Rajamouli read, "Happy Birthday to the master storyteller! So grateful and honoured to have been directed by you! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's wish for SS Rajamouli below:

Alia will be starring in RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr Ntr. The film has already created a massive buzz. Ajay Devgn is also slated to star in the film in a small yet pivotal role.

