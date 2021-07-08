  1. Home
Alia Bhatt wishes 'strongest & warmest' Neetu Kapoor on her 63rd birthday with a family photo

On Neetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday, Alia Bhatt picked an adorable family photo featuring herself, the birthday girl, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter as well as boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
67951 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 09:33 am
Alia Bhatt dropped the sweetest wishes for Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday as the veteran actress turned 63. Alia and Neetu share an extremely close bond and photos on social media are proof enough. On Neetu's 63rd birthday, Alia picked an adorable family photo featuring Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter as well as boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Alia called Neetu as the 'strongest and warmest' person. 

Captioning the monochrome photo, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all Love you @neetu54." The photo was shared by the birthday girl last week. As for Neetu's birthday celebrations, the actress' immediate family came together on Wednesday night to have an intimate celebration. 

The party included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma's daughter Samaira, Anissa Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. 

Check it out below: 

Ranbir Kapoor also was seen in a family photo and was seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants. As for Alia, the actress looked stylish in a pair of ripped denims, a white top and a pair of transparent heels. 

A photo of the entire girl gang was shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on social media and she captioned it, "My Fave girls." Riddhima also shared a picture of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much." Click on the link below to check out all the photos from Neetu's birthday celebration. 

ALSO READ: Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others; PHOTOS

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Poor Ranbir ended up with this ?

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Ugly Alia is so happy

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Wait till he starts having affairs like grandfather

Anonymous 21 hours ago

boring

Anonymous 1 day ago

The Bhatt black magic is still working!

Anonymous 1 day ago

how sad are you to be this jealous seeing others happy

Anonymous 1 day ago

awww lovely family

Anonymous 1 day ago

Everyone is holding somebody! Only Aalia is alone. Nobody hugging her !

Anonymous 1 day ago

Most open relationships fam K