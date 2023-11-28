Alia Bhatt wishes 'sunshine' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday in poetic way; Pooja Bhatt calls her 'Wonder Woman'

Shaheen Bhatt, the elder sister of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, the younger sister of Pooja Bhatt and daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, celebrated her 35th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, both her sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt who share a quite strong bond expressed their heartfelt wishes on social media.

Alia Bhatt drops an adorable post for sister Shaheen Bhatt

Today on November 28, Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her 35th birthday and on the occasion her younger sister Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to wish her dear sister in a unique way by penning down a poem. Sharing a series of adorable pictures with her sister, Alia wrote, “you are joy .. you are light

may we every now and then have a fight

you are sunshine, you are breeze

please please always take care of your knees

I am not a writer.. I am not a poet..

I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it

happy birthday my sweetie”

Pooja Bhatt wishes younger sister Shaheen Bhatt

After Alia Bhatt even Pooja Bhatt took to her social media to share her heartfelt wishes to Shaheen Bhatt by sharing a series of pictures and wrote, “To Shaheen- the Wonder Woman in all our lives.. I quote from Wonder Woman-Sisters in battle, I am shield and blade to you. As I breathe, your enemies will know no sanctuary. While I live, your cause is mine. Love you wise one! Have the happiest birthday EVER!"

ALSO READ: Birthday girl Shaheen Bhatt gives glimpse of Raha’s customized chair; drops PICS with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor