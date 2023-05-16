Alia Bhatt wishes Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday; Duo spends time ahead of Gucci Cruise 2024 show

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently jetted off to Seoul, South Korea to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. Last week, the Italian luxury fashion house announced Alia as their first Indian Global Ambassador. She will be making her debut at the Cruise 2024 as Gucci's new face. Ahead of the show, the actress was seen spending time with Thai actor Davika Hoorne. Earlier today, Alia took to social media and wished Davika on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt spends time with Thai actor Davika Hoorne

Davika celebrated her birthday with Alia in Seoul. She shared pictures with Alia on her Instagram handle and offered a glimpse of the celebration. Alia reposted the pictures on her Instagram story today and wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous." In the pictures, Alia is seen sporting a black mini dress styled with a brown jacket and a chic sling bang. On the other hand, Davika is seen wearing a blue shirt styled with a matching co-ord crop jacket and mini skirt. The duo looked all things beautiful in the pictures. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show will take place today at the Gyeongbokgung Palace at 4.30 pm IST. Apart from Alia, the show will be graced by K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean singer IU (Lee Ji-eun), and actor Shin Min-a.

Recently, Alia shared the good news with her fans on her handle and expressed excitement about becoming Gucci's Global Ambassador. She wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Work front

Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.

