Alia Bhatt wraps up Gangubai Kathiawadi, reflects on 'life changing experience' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

has officially wrapped up Gangubai Kathiawadi! The actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to announce the big news and even penned a heartfelt note as she reflected on the two-year long journey. She thanked her team and the film's crew and called it a "gigantic life changing experience" with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharing photos from the film's sets, Alia wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!"

She further added, "But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you (sic)."

An emotional Alia concluded by saying, "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

Gangubai Kathiawadi's official teaser was dropped in February 2021 and took social media by storm. Netizens were all praise for Alia's impressive and refreshing act. Are you looking forward to Gangubai Kathiawadi? Let us know in the comments below.

