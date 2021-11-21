Alia Bhatt in yellow saree & Athiya Shetty in lehenga look 'Param Sundaris' at Aditya Seal & Anushka’s wedding
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai today. In fact, as you read this their wedding festivities have already begun. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already been creating quite a stir on social media. We already gave you a glimpse of the groom looking dapper in a dhoti and kurta dancing his heart out in his own baraat. But now, the pictures of Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty have come out that are definitely stealing the show.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
