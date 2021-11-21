Alia Bhatt in yellow saree & Athiya Shetty in lehenga look 'Param Sundaris' at Aditya Seal & Anushka’s wedding

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai today. In fact, as you read this their wedding festivities have already begun. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already been creating quite a stir on social media. We already gave you a glimpse of the groom looking dapper in a dhoti and kurta dancing his heart out in his own baraat. But now, the pictures of Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty have come out that are definitely stealing the show.