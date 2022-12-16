2 States to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 35 best Bollywood Films to watch on date nights
We have compiled a list of 35 films that you can watch with your loved ones and turn the date night into a mush-fest.
Romance and Bollywood films go hand-in-hand. People often get inspired by Bollywood films to propose to their loved ones in full filmy style and we don’t blame them! Even when it comes to cosy date nights, couples end up indulging themselves and watching romantic films. But scrolling through your phone to find a perfect watch can be a tedious task. Not to worry, we have compiled a list of 35 films that you can watch with your loved ones and turn the night into a mush-fest.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
Year of release: 2013
Run Time: 159 minutes
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a must-watch when it comes to rom-com films. The story revolves around their characters Naina, who is an introvert, and Bunny, who is a casanova. The completely opposite souls fall for each other after they meet at their BFF’s wedding.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
Director: Yash Chopra
Writer: Aditya Chopra
Year of release: 2012
Run Time: 176 minutes
The romantic drama is about Shah Rukh Khan’s character Samar who falls in love with Katrina Kaif’s character Meera. But the duo part ways after he meets with a serious accident and Meera prays to God that if Samar recovers, she will leave him. Later, he decides to join the Indian Army as a bomb disposal expert and there, he meets Akira (Anushka). Anushka, who also falls in love with SRK, helps him reunite with Meera.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Nikkhil Advani
Writer: Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar
Year of release: 2003
Run Time: 187 minutes
Kal Ho Naa Ho is a sweet film that features SRK as Aman, Preity as Naina and Saif as Rohit. Naina falls in love with Aman but due to some reason, he avoids expressing his feelings for her. He later ends up setting Naina with Rohit, her best friend.
ALSO READ: Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
Director: Karan Johar
Writer: Karan Johar
Year of release: 1998
Run Time: 185 minutes
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is still one of the most loved films. The story revolves around three characters - Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani). Anjali unexpectedly falls in love with Rahul but he ends up falling in love with Tina. The duo gets married and welcome a daughter. Tina passes away and her daughter tries to reunite her father with Anjali, as per her mom’s wish. Salman Khan’s cameo as Aman is my favourite!
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Director: Aditya Chopra
Writer: Aditya Chopra
Year of release: 1995
Run Time: 189 minutes
No matter what, some movies just never lose their charm and Shah Rukh, Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one such film. The story revolves around two cult characters, Raj and Simran and how they unexpectedly fall in love with each other during their European vacation. How Raj impresses Simran’s strict father is something to definitely look for!
ALSO READ: From Panchayat 2 to Tripling: Top 45 must-watch Hindi Web Series List
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak
Director: Aditya Chopra
Writer: Aditya Chopra
Year of release: 2008
Run Time: 164 minutes
Shah Rukh plays the role of Surinder, a simple man working in a decent company. In an unexpected turn of events, he ties the knot with Anushka who plays the role of Taani. Watch this sweet love story of a clean-hearted and simple man trying to make his outgoing and flamboyant wife fall in love with him.
Love Aaj Kal
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Writer: Imtiaz Ali
Year of release: 2009
Run Time: 129 minutes
Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal featuring Saif and Deepika is all things sweet. The story is about two lovers who fall in love, get separated and then reunite again.
2 States
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathi
Director: Abhishek Varman
Writer: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman, Hussain Dalal
Year of release: 2014
Run Time: 150 minutes
A Punjabi boy and a Tamilian girl end up falling for each other. But their love story goes through ups and downs as their families don’t like each other. Krish and Ananya leave no stone unturned to bring their families on the same page.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Cast: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vipul D Shah
Year of release: 2001
Run Time: 168 minutes
Maddy, played by R Madhavan pretends to be Rajeev (Saif) to woo Reena (Dia). She is about to get engaged to Rajeev but Maddy figures out that she doesn’t know how Rajeev looks. However, the truth is unveiled and she tells him to stay away. Eventually, things fall in place and they reunite in the end.
Jab We Met
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Writer: Imtiaz Ali
Year of release: 2007
Run Time: 142 minutes
This feel-good film is about Geet, a talkative girl who coincidentally meets Aditya, a heartbroken businessman on a train. She decides to elope with her boyfriend and later, ends up marrying Aditya. This is definitely a must-watch!
ALSO READ: Top 15 must-watch South Indian Movies with Best Ratings As Per IMDb
Namastey London
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor
Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Writer: Suresh Nair
Year of release: 2007
Run Time: 128 minutes
Rishi Kapoor takes his daughter Katrina Kaif, born and brought up in London, on a trip to India. He tricks her into marrying Akshay Kumar in Punjab. But when they head back to London, Katrina tells her family that she’s single and getting married to her boss. How Akshay tries to woo her effortlessly is all things adorable.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Cast: Genelia D’Souza, Imran Khan, Prateik Babbar
Director: Abbas Tyrewala
Writer: Abbas Tyrewala
Year of release: 2008
Run Time: 155 minutes
Jai and Aditi’s love story went on to become everyone’s favourite. College buddies, who everyone thinks make for an apt couple but they don’t see themselves in a romantic relationship. They begin developing feelings after they start dating other people.
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar
Year of release: 2011
Run Time: 145 minutes
Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is a fun ride that comes with a romantic tadka. Dimple (Katrina) is all set to marry Luv (Ali). But things go upside down after Luv’s brother Khush (Imran) and Dimple start developing feelings for each other.
Vicky Donor
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi
Year of release: 2012
Run Time: 125 minutes
Yami and Ayushmann made their grand debuts in Bollywood with this film. The story revolves around Vicky and how he ends up landing in a sperm bank. It is set against the backdrop of sperm donation and infertility.
Rockstar
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Writer: Imtiaz Ali
Year of release: 2011
Run Time: 159 minutes
College student Janardhan wants to become a renowned musician. In his journey, he falls in love with Heer, gets heartbroken and eventually becomes an arrogant rockstar.
Band Baaja Baaraat
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma
Director: Maneesh Sharma
Writer: Maneesha Sharma, Habib Faisal
Year of release: 2010
Run Time: 140 minutes
Their first meeting starts on a not-so-pleasing note but Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) end up becoming successful wedding planners. Things get complicated after Shruti breaks their business rule as she falls in love with Bittoo.
Manmarziyan
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Writer: Kanika Dhillon
Year of release: 2018
Run Time: 156 minutes
Rumi (Taapsee) and Vicky (Vicky) are madly and intensely in love. But they get caught by Rumi’s family and that’s when they ask him to get married to her. Vicky refuses to commit and Rumi’s family starts looking for a suitable boy for marriage. Robbie (Abhishek) ties the knot with Rumi. A love triangle with stunning performances.
Aashiqui 2
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor
Director: Mohit Suri
Writer: Shagufta Rafique
Year of release: 2013
Run Time: 134 minutes
The romantic musical starring Aditya and Shraddha was highly praised by the audience. It is the story of Rahul, a famous singer, who notices Aarohi’s beautiful voice and brings her into the glam world. Eventually, due to his issues with alcohol, he ends up ruining his name and it also affects his romantic relationship.
Barfi
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Priyanka Chopra
Director: Anurag Basu
Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Datta, Tani Basu
Year of release: 2012
Run Time: 150 minutes
The highly acclaimed film Barfi is a sweet story about Murphy (Ranbir), who is a deaf-mute young boy. His story is all about pure love that goes beyond the norms of society.
Laal Singh Chaddha
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya
Director: Advait Chandan
Writer: Eric Roth, Atul Kulkarni, Winston Groom
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 159 minutes
This beautiful story of Laal is officially adapted from Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal’s (Aamir) life struggles, the film also shows his beautiful, pure and innocent love story with Rupa (Kareena).
Raanjhanaa
Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker
Director: Aanand L Rai
Writer: Himanshu Sharma
Year of release: 2013
Run Time: 146 minutes
Kundan (Dhanush) is head over heels in love with Zoya (Sonam) but she falls in love with his senior Akram (Abhay) who is a Sikh and pretends to be from the Muslim community. When Kundan realises that she lied to him and rejected him due to religious differences, he goes and tells her family.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl
Director: Sooraj Barjatya
Writer: Sooraj Barjatya
Year of release: 1994
Run Time: 199 minutes
Salman and Madhuri’s film is all about family and traditions. It also revolves around Nisha (Madhuri) and Prem’s (Salman) love story which takes an unexpected twist.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Writer: Shashank Khaitan
Year of release: 2014
Run Time: 135 minutes
Kavya, who hails from Ambala, meets Humpty in Delhi. While shopping for her own wedding, she falls in love with Humpty. Even after getting hit by her father several times, Humpty stands strong by Kavya’s side.
Kedarnath
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Writer: Kanika Dhillon, Abhishek Kapoor
Year of release: 2018
Run Time: 116 minutes
A Muslim boy Mansoor and a Brahmin girl Mandakini go against all odds to prevent their relationship. But the devastating floods in Kedarnath test their love for each other.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain
Year of release: 2017
Run Time: 116 minutes
Bitti (Kriti) reads a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi. She gets shocked after realising that she is the main character from the book, Barfi. When she decides to know the whereabouts of the author, she meets the publisher Chirag (Ayushmann). The story unfolds and eventually the duo start liking each other.
Sanam Teri Kasam
Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane
Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru
Writer: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru
Year of release: 2016
Run Time: 154 minutes
Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic tragedy film. It revolves around the unconventional love story of Inder and Saraswati and how destiny separates them.
Ki & Ka
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor
Director: R Balki
Writer: R Balki
Year of release: 2016
Run Time: 126 minutes
Kia, a successful and ambitious woman, marries Kabir, who wants to become a house husband. The unconventional couple enjoy their life to fullest until jealousy and ego hit their relationship.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Writer: Kanan Mani, Kenneth Phillipps, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pratap Karvat
Year of release: 1999
Run Time: 188 minutes
The story revolves around a newly-wedded man (Ajay) who comes to know that his wife (Aishwarya) loves someone else. Without thinking about the society, he tries to reunite his wife and her lover (Salman).
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Writer: Supratik Sen,Tushar Paranjpe
Year of release: 2021
Run Time: 116 minutes
The film might have not worked at the box office but it was appreciated by the audience after it was released on an OTT platform. It showcases the journey of Mannu, a bodybuilder, who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba instructor. Things go wrong after Manu learns about Maanvi’s dark secret.
Luka Chuppi
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon
Director: Laxman Utekar
Writer: Rohan Shankar
Year of release: 2019
Run Time: 126 minutes
The story revolves around a couple from Mathura who fakes their marriage to cohabitate. But things take a funny and awkward turn after their families assume that they have eloped.
De De Pyaar De
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh
Director: Akiv Ali
Writer: Luv Ranjan, Tarun Jain
Year of release: 2019
Run Time: 135 minutes
De De Pyaar De is a slice-of-life film that showcases Ashish’s (Ajay) story, a middle-aged man and trying to marry Ayesha (Rakul), half his age. Problems start after he decides to take Ayesha to meet his parents and ex-wife Manju (Tabu).
Laila Majnu
Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary
Director: Sajid Ali
Writer: Sajid Ali, Imtiaz Ali
Year of release: 2018
Run Time: 140 minutes
It is about two lovers who are madly in love with each other but fate and destiny do not let them be together.
Wake Up Sid
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar
Year of release: 2009
Run Time: 138 minutes
The story is about Sid Mehra, a rich, lazy college student in Mumbai who meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Despite their different and opposite point of views, they end up developing feelings for each other.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan
Director: Karan Johar
Writer: Niranjan Iyengar
Year of release: 2016
Run Time: 157 minutes
The story revolves around Ayan (Ranbir) and Alizeh (Anushka) and their fair share of romance, heartbreaks, and reality.
Bajirao Mastani
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Writer: Prakash R Kapadia
Year of release: 2015
Run Time: 158 minutes
It is the story of Bajirao (Ranveer), married to Kashibai (Priyanka), who falls in love with Mastani (Deepika). They go against all odds to be with each other. Their intense and historic story proves that love has no bounds.
Sneha Hiro has been a Bollywood junkie and her keen interest in celebrities ended up transpiring into a professional pas... Read more