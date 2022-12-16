2 States to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 35 best Bollywood Films to watch on date nights

We have compiled a list of 35 films that you can watch with your loved ones and turn the date night into a mush-fest.

Written by Sneha Hiro   |  Updated on Dec 16, 2022   |  01:59 PM IST  |  5K
Romance and Bollywood films go hand-in-hand. People often get inspired by Bollywood films to propose to their loved ones in full filmy style and we don’t blame them! Even when it comes to cosy date nights, couples end up indulging themselves and watching romantic films. But scrolling through your phone to find a perfect watch can be a tedious task. Not to worry, we have compiled a list of 35 films that you can watch with your loved ones and turn the night into a mush-fest.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Run Time: 159 minutes

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a must-watch when it comes to rom-com films. The story revolves around their characters Naina, who is an introvert, and Bunny, who is a casanova. The completely opposite souls fall for each other after they meet at their BFF’s wedding.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2012

Run Time: 176 minutes

The romantic drama is about Shah Rukh Khan’s character Samar who falls in love with Katrina Kaif’s character Meera. But the duo part ways after he meets with a serious accident and Meera prays to God that if Samar recovers, she will leave him. Later, he decides to join the Indian Army as a bomb disposal expert and there, he meets Akira (Anushka). Anushka, who also falls in love with SRK, helps him reunite with Meera.

 

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Year of release: 2003

Run Time: 187 minutes

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a sweet film that features SRK as Aman, Preity as Naina and Saif as Rohit. Naina falls in love with Aman but due to some reason, he avoids expressing his feelings for her. He later ends up setting Naina with Rohit, her best friend.

 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Run Time: 185 minutes

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is still one of the most loved films. The story revolves around three characters - Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani). Anjali unexpectedly falls in love with Rahul but he ends up falling in love with Tina. The duo gets married and welcome a daughter. Tina passes away and her daughter tries to reunite her father with Anjali, as per her mom’s wish. Salman Khan’s cameo as Aman is my favourite!

 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Director: Aditya Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 1995

Run Time: 189 minutes

No matter what, some movies just never lose their charm and Shah Rukh, Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one such film. The story revolves around two cult characters, Raj and Simran and how they unexpectedly fall in love with each other during their European vacation. How Raj impresses Simran’s strict father is something to definitely look for!

 

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak

Director: Aditya Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2008

Run Time: 164 minutes

Shah Rukh plays the role of Surinder, a simple man working in a decent company. In an unexpected turn of events, he ties the knot with Anushka who plays the role of Taani. Watch this sweet love story of a clean-hearted and simple man trying to make his outgoing and flamboyant wife fall in love with him. 

 

Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2009

Run Time: 129 minutes

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal featuring Saif and Deepika is all things sweet. The story is about two lovers who fall in love, get separated and then reunite again. 

 

2 States

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathi

Director: Abhishek Varman

Writer: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2014

Run Time: 150 minutes

A Punjabi boy and a Tamilian girl end up falling for each other. But their love story goes through ups and downs as their families don’t like each other. Krish and Ananya leave no stone unturned to bring their families on the same page.

 

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Cast: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan

Director:  Gautham Vasudev Menon

Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vipul D Shah

Year of release: 2001

Run Time: 168 minutes

Maddy, played by R Madhavan pretends to be Rajeev (Saif) to woo Reena (Dia). She is about to get engaged to Rajeev but Maddy figures out that she doesn’t know how Rajeev looks. However, the truth is unveiled and she tells him to stay away. Eventually, things fall in place and they reunite in the end.

 

Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2007

Run Time: 142 minutes

This feel-good film is about Geet, a talkative girl who coincidentally meets Aditya, a heartbroken businessman on a train. She decides to elope with her boyfriend and later, ends up marrying Aditya. This is definitely a must-watch!

 

Namastey London

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Writer: Suresh Nair

Year of release: 2007

Run Time: 128 minutes

Rishi Kapoor takes his daughter Katrina Kaif, born and brought up in London, on a trip to India. He tricks her into marrying Akshay Kumar in Punjab. But when they head back to London, Katrina tells her family that she’s single and getting married to her boss. How Akshay tries to woo her effortlessly is all things adorable.

 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Cast: Genelia D’Souza, Imran Khan, Prateik Babbar

Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Year of release: 2008

Run Time: 155 minutes

Jai and Aditi’s love story went on to become everyone’s favourite. College buddies, who everyone thinks make for an apt couple but they don’t see themselves in a romantic relationship. They begin developing feelings after they start dating other people. 

 

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar

Year of release: 2011

Run Time: 145 minutes

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is a fun ride that comes with a romantic tadka. Dimple (Katrina) is all set to marry Luv (Ali). But things go upside down after Luv’s brother Khush (Imran) and Dimple start developing feelings for each other. 

 

Vicky Donor

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2012

Run Time: 125 minutes

Yami and Ayushmann made their grand debuts in Bollywood with this film. The story revolves around Vicky and how he ends up landing in a sperm bank. It is set against the backdrop of sperm donation and infertility.

 

Rockstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2011

Run Time: 159 minutes

College student Janardhan wants to become a renowned musician. In his journey, he falls in love with Heer, gets heartbroken and eventually becomes an arrogant rockstar.

 

Band Baaja Baaraat

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma 

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Writer: Maneesha Sharma, Habib Faisal

Year of release: 2010

Run Time: 140 minutes

Their first meeting starts on a not-so-pleasing note but Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) end up becoming successful wedding planners. Things get complicated after Shruti breaks their business rule as she falls in love with Bittoo.

 

Manmarziyan

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 156 minutes

Rumi (Taapsee) and Vicky (Vicky) are madly and intensely in love. But they get caught by Rumi’s family and that’s when they ask him to get married to her. Vicky refuses to commit and Rumi’s family starts looking for a suitable boy for marriage. Robbie (Abhishek) ties the knot with Rumi. A love triangle with stunning performances. 

 

Aashiqui 2

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Mohit Suri

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Year of release: 2013

Run Time: 134 minutes

The romantic musical starring Aditya and Shraddha was highly praised by the audience. It is the story of Rahul, a famous singer, who notices Aarohi’s beautiful voice and brings her into the glam world. Eventually, due to his issues with alcohol, he ends up ruining his name and it also affects his romantic relationship.

 

Barfi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Anurag Basu

Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Datta, Tani Basu

Year of release: 2012

Run Time: 150 minutes

The highly acclaimed film Barfi is a sweet story about Murphy (Ranbir), who is a deaf-mute young boy. His story is all about pure love that goes beyond the norms of society.

 

Laal Singh Chaddha

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya

Director: Advait Chandan

Writer: Eric Roth, Atul Kulkarni, Winston Groom

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 159 minutes

This beautiful story of Laal is officially adapted from Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal’s (Aamir) life struggles, the film also shows his beautiful, pure and innocent love story with Rupa (Kareena).

 

Raanjhanaa

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker

Director: Aanand L Rai

Writer: Himanshu Sharma

Year of release: 2013

Run Time: 146 minutes

Kundan (Dhanush) is head over heels in love with Zoya (Sonam) but she falls in love with his senior Akram (Abhay) who is a Sikh and pretends to be from the Muslim community. When Kundan realises that she lied to him and rejected him due to religious differences, he goes and tells her family. 

 

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj Barjatya

Year of release: 1994

Run Time: 199 minutes

Salman and Madhuri’s film is all about family and traditions. It also revolves around Nisha (Madhuri) and Prem’s (Salman) love story which takes an unexpected twist.

 

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Year of release: 2014

Run Time: 135 minutes

Kavya, who hails from Ambala, meets Humpty in Delhi. While shopping for her own wedding, she falls in love with Humpty. Even after getting hit by her father several times, Humpty stands strong by Kavya’s side.

 

Kedarnath

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Writer: Kanika Dhillon, Abhishek Kapoor

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 116 minutes

A Muslim boy Mansoor and a Brahmin girl Mandakini go against all odds to prevent their relationship. But the devastating floods in Kedarnath test their love for each other.

 

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain

Year of release: 2017

Run Time: 116 minutes

Bitti (Kriti) reads a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi. She gets shocked after realising that she is the main character from the book, Barfi. When she decides to know the whereabouts of the author, she meets the publisher Chirag (Ayushmann). The story unfolds and eventually the duo start liking each other. 

 

Sanam Teri Kasam

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane

Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

Writer: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 154 minutes

Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic tragedy film. It revolves around the unconventional love story of Inder and Saraswati and how destiny separates them.

 

Ki & Ka

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor

Director: R Balki

Writer: R Balki

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 126 minutes

Kia, a successful and ambitious woman, marries Kabir, who wants to become a house husband. The unconventional couple enjoy their life to fullest until jealousy and ego hit their relationship.

 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Kanan Mani, Kenneth Phillipps, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pratap Karvat

Year of release: 1999

Run Time: 188 minutes

The story revolves around a newly-wedded man (Ajay) who comes to know that his wife (Aishwarya) loves someone else. Without thinking about the society, he tries to reunite his wife and her lover (Salman).

 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Writer: Supratik Sen,Tushar Paranjpe

Year of release: 2021

Run Time: 116 minutes

The film might have not worked at the box office but it was appreciated by the audience after it was released on an OTT platform. It showcases the journey of Mannu, a bodybuilder, who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba instructor. Things go wrong after Manu learns about Maanvi’s dark secret.

 

Luka Chuppi

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

Director: Laxman Utekar

Writer: Rohan Shankar

Year of release: 2019

Run Time: 126 minutes

The story revolves around a couple from Mathura who fakes their marriage to cohabitate. But things take a funny and awkward turn after their families assume that they have eloped.

 

De De Pyaar De

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Akiv Ali

Writer: Luv Ranjan, Tarun Jain

Year of release: 2019

Run Time: 135 minutes

De De Pyaar De is a slice-of-life film that showcases Ashish’s (Ajay) story, a middle-aged man and trying to marry Ayesha (Rakul), half his age. Problems start after he decides to take Ayesha to meet his parents and ex-wife Manju (Tabu).

 

Laila Majnu

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Director: Sajid Ali

Writer: Sajid Ali, Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 140 minutes

It is about two lovers who are madly in love with each other but fate and destiny do not let them be together. 

 

Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2009

Run Time: 138 minutes

The story is about Sid Mehra, a rich, lazy college student in Mumbai who meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Despite their different and opposite point of views, they end up developing feelings for each other.

 

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 157 minutes

The story revolves around Ayan (Ranbir) and Alizeh (Anushka) and their fair share of romance, heartbreaks, and reality.

 

Bajirao Mastani

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Prakash R Kapadia

Year of release: 2015

Run Time: 158 minutes

It is the story of Bajirao (Ranveer), married to Kashibai (Priyanka), who falls in love with Mastani (Deepika). They go against all odds to be with each other. Their intense and historic story proves that love has no bounds.

 

