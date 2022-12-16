2 States to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 35 best Bollywood Films to watch on date nights

Romance and Bollywood films go hand-in-hand. People often get inspired by Bollywood films to propose to their loved ones in full filmy style and we don’t blame them! Even when it comes to cosy date nights, couples end up indulging themselves and watching romantic films. But scrolling through your phone to find a perfect watch can be a tedious task. Not to worry, we have compiled a list of 35 films that you can watch with your loved ones and turn the night into a mush-fest. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 159 minutes Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a must-watch when it comes to rom-com films. The story revolves around their characters Naina, who is an introvert, and Bunny, who is a casanova. The completely opposite souls fall for each other after they meet at their BFF’s wedding.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Director: Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2012 Run Time: 176 minutes The romantic drama is about Shah Rukh Khan’s character Samar who falls in love with Katrina Kaif’s character Meera. But the duo part ways after he meets with a serious accident and Meera prays to God that if Samar recovers, she will leave him. Later, he decides to join the Indian Army as a bomb disposal expert and there, he meets Akira (Anushka). Anushka, who also falls in love with SRK, helps him reunite with Meera.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan Director: Nikkhil Advani Writer: Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2003 Run Time: 187 minutes Kal Ho Naa Ho is a sweet film that features SRK as Aman, Preity as Naina and Saif as Rohit. Naina falls in love with Aman but due to some reason, he avoids expressing his feelings for her. He later ends up setting Naina with Rohit, her best friend.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar Year of release: 1998 Run Time: 185 minutes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is still one of the most loved films. The story revolves around three characters - Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani). Anjali unexpectedly falls in love with Rahul but he ends up falling in love with Tina. The duo gets married and welcome a daughter. Tina passes away and her daughter tries to reunite her father with Anjali, as per her mom’s wish. Salman Khan’s cameo as Aman is my favourite!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Director: Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra Year of release: 1995 Run Time: 189 minutes No matter what, some movies just never lose their charm and Shah Rukh, Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one such film. The story revolves around two cult characters, Raj and Simran and how they unexpectedly fall in love with each other during their European vacation. How Raj impresses Simran’s strict father is something to definitely look for!

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak Director: Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2008 Run Time: 164 minutes Shah Rukh plays the role of Surinder, a simple man working in a decent company. In an unexpected turn of events, he ties the knot with Anushka who plays the role of Taani. Watch this sweet love story of a clean-hearted and simple man trying to make his outgoing and flamboyant wife fall in love with him.

Love Aaj Kal Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2009 Run Time: 129 minutes Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal featuring Saif and Deepika is all things sweet. The story is about two lovers who fall in love, get separated and then reunite again.

2 States Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathi Director: Abhishek Varman Writer: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2014 Run Time: 150 minutes A Punjabi boy and a Tamilian girl end up falling for each other. But their love story goes through ups and downs as their families don’t like each other. Krish and Ananya leave no stone unturned to bring their families on the same page.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Cast: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vipul D Shah Year of release: 2001 Run Time: 168 minutes Maddy, played by R Madhavan pretends to be Rajeev (Saif) to woo Reena (Dia). She is about to get engaged to Rajeev but Maddy figures out that she doesn’t know how Rajeev looks. However, the truth is unveiled and she tells him to stay away. Eventually, things fall in place and they reunite in the end.

Jab We Met Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2007 Run Time: 142 minutes This feel-good film is about Geet, a talkative girl who coincidentally meets Aditya, a heartbroken businessman on a train. She decides to elope with her boyfriend and later, ends up marrying Aditya. This is definitely a must-watch!

Namastey London Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Suresh Nair Year of release: 2007 Run Time: 128 minutes Rishi Kapoor takes his daughter Katrina Kaif, born and brought up in London, on a trip to India. He tricks her into marrying Akshay Kumar in Punjab. But when they head back to London, Katrina tells her family that she’s single and getting married to her boss. How Akshay tries to woo her effortlessly is all things adorable.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Cast: Genelia D’Souza, Imran Khan, Prateik Babbar Director: Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2008 Run Time: 155 minutes Jai and Aditi’s love story went on to become everyone’s favourite. College buddies, who everyone thinks make for an apt couple but they don’t see themselves in a romantic relationship. They begin developing feelings after they start dating other people.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Cast: Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar Year of release: 2011 Run Time: 145 minutes Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is a fun ride that comes with a romantic tadka. Dimple (Katrina) is all set to marry Luv (Ali). But things go upside down after Luv’s brother Khush (Imran) and Dimple start developing feelings for each other.

Vicky Donor Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam Director: Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2012 Run Time: 125 minutes Yami and Ayushmann made their grand debuts in Bollywood with this film. The story revolves around Vicky and how he ends up landing in a sperm bank. It is set against the backdrop of sperm donation and infertility.

Rockstar Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri Director: Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2011 Run Time: 159 minutes College student Janardhan wants to become a renowned musician. In his journey, he falls in love with Heer, gets heartbroken and eventually becomes an arrogant rockstar.

Band Baaja Baaraat Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Director: Maneesh Sharma Writer: Maneesha Sharma, Habib Faisal Year of release: 2010 Run Time: 140 minutes Their first meeting starts on a not-so-pleasing note but Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) end up becoming successful wedding planners. Things get complicated after Shruti breaks their business rule as she falls in love with Bittoo.

Manmarziyan Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu Director: Anurag Kashyap Writer: Kanika Dhillon Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 156 minutes Rumi (Taapsee) and Vicky (Vicky) are madly and intensely in love. But they get caught by Rumi’s family and that’s when they ask him to get married to her. Vicky refuses to commit and Rumi’s family starts looking for a suitable boy for marriage. Robbie (Abhishek) ties the knot with Rumi. A love triangle with stunning performances.

Aashiqui 2 Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor Director: Mohit Suri Writer: Shagufta Rafique Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 134 minutes The romantic musical starring Aditya and Shraddha was highly praised by the audience. It is the story of Rahul, a famous singer, who notices Aarohi’s beautiful voice and brings her into the glam world. Eventually, due to his issues with alcohol, he ends up ruining his name and it also affects his romantic relationship.

Barfi Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Priyanka Chopra Director: Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Datta, Tani Basu Year of release: 2012 Run Time: 150 minutes The highly acclaimed film Barfi is a sweet story about Murphy (Ranbir), who is a deaf-mute young boy. His story is all about pure love that goes beyond the norms of society.

Laal Singh Chaddha Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Director: Advait Chandan Writer: Eric Roth, Atul Kulkarni, Winston Groom Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 159 minutes This beautiful story of Laal is officially adapted from Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal’s (Aamir) life struggles, the film also shows his beautiful, pure and innocent love story with Rupa (Kareena).

Raanjhanaa Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker Director: Aanand L Rai Writer: Himanshu Sharma Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 146 minutes Kundan (Dhanush) is head over heels in love with Zoya (Sonam) but she falls in love with his senior Akram (Abhay) who is a Sikh and pretends to be from the Muslim community. When Kundan realises that she lied to him and rejected him due to religious differences, he goes and tells her family.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl Director: Sooraj Barjatya Writer: Sooraj Barjatya Year of release: 1994 Run Time: 199 minutes Salman and Madhuri’s film is all about family and traditions. It also revolves around Nisha (Madhuri) and Prem’s (Salman) love story which takes an unexpected twist.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Director: Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2014 Run Time: 135 minutes Kavya, who hails from Ambala, meets Humpty in Delhi. While shopping for her own wedding, she falls in love with Humpty. Even after getting hit by her father several times, Humpty stands strong by Kavya’s side.

Kedarnath Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Director: Abhishek Kapoor Writer: Kanika Dhillon, Abhishek Kapoor Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 116 minutes A Muslim boy Mansoor and a Brahmin girl Mandakini go against all odds to prevent their relationship. But the devastating floods in Kedarnath test their love for each other.

Bareilly Ki Barfi Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain Year of release: 2017 Run Time: 116 minutes Bitti (Kriti) reads a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi. She gets shocked after realising that she is the main character from the book, Barfi. When she decides to know the whereabouts of the author, she meets the publisher Chirag (Ayushmann). The story unfolds and eventually the duo start liking each other.

Sanam Teri Kasam Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru Writer: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 154 minutes Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic tragedy film. It revolves around the unconventional love story of Inder and Saraswati and how destiny separates them.

Ki & Ka Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor Director: R Balki Writer: R Balki Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 126 minutes Kia, a successful and ambitious woman, marries Kabir, who wants to become a house husband. The unconventional couple enjoy their life to fullest until jealousy and ego hit their relationship.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Kanan Mani, Kenneth Phillipps, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pratap Karvat Year of release: 1999 Run Time: 188 minutes The story revolves around a newly-wedded man (Ajay) who comes to know that his wife (Aishwarya) loves someone else. Without thinking about the society, he tries to reunite his wife and her lover (Salman).

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Director: Abhishek Kapoor Writer: Supratik Sen,Tushar Paranjpe Year of release: 2021 Run Time: 116 minutes The film might have not worked at the box office but it was appreciated by the audience after it was released on an OTT platform. It showcases the journey of Mannu, a bodybuilder, who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba instructor. Things go wrong after Manu learns about Maanvi’s dark secret.

Luka Chuppi Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Director: Laxman Utekar Writer: Rohan Shankar Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 126 minutes The story revolves around a couple from Mathura who fakes their marriage to cohabitate. But things take a funny and awkward turn after their families assume that they have eloped.

De De Pyaar De Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh Director: Akiv Ali Writer: Luv Ranjan, Tarun Jain Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 135 minutes De De Pyaar De is a slice-of-life film that showcases Ashish’s (Ajay) story, a middle-aged man and trying to marry Ayesha (Rakul), half his age. Problems start after he decides to take Ayesha to meet his parents and ex-wife Manju (Tabu).

Laila Majnu Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary Director: Sajid Ali Writer: Sajid Ali, Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 140 minutes It is about two lovers who are madly in love with each other but fate and destiny do not let them be together.

Wake Up Sid Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma Director: Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009 Run Time: 138 minutes The story is about Sid Mehra, a rich, lazy college student in Mumbai who meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Despite their different and opposite point of views, they end up developing feelings for each other.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar Writer: Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 157 minutes The story revolves around Ayan (Ranbir) and Alizeh (Anushka) and their fair share of romance, heartbreaks, and reality.