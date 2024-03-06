Alia Bhatt’s all-black boss lady look leaves mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor star struck

If there is any Bollywood mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo that fans adore, it's Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor. Whether it's their public interactions or social media banter, fans are delighted by their bond.

Well, last night the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress attended an event looking elegant in an all-black outfit. In addition to fans praising her appearance, the veteran actress showered compliments on her as well.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt’s look

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt from the event she attended last night. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. She appears glamorous in a chic pantsuit, undoubtedly one of her best pantsuit looks yet. The suit featured a black blazer with structured shoulder pads and a crisp lapel collar that perfectly complemented the look.

Sharing this picture, Neetu Kapoor inserted a star-struck emoji with a hi-five emoji.

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt to lead in YRF spy universe

Recently, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhwani left Alia Bhatt fans thrilled after announcing she will headline YRF’s Spy Universe franchise. Joining her in the yet-to-be-named film is the talented actress Sharvari Wagh. The shooting schedule for Alia's YRF movie is set to begin later this year.

When prodded constantly to reveal one new development within the YRF Spy Universe, Akshaye said, “I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

Alia Bhatt on the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's latest appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film not only received praise from critics but also found success at the box office. Alia's upcoming projects include Jigra and Love and War.

Speaking about Love and War, it's a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring a love triangle set against a war backdrop. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, marking Alia's second collaboration with them and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Brahmastra Part 1, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

