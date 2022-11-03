Alia Bhatt's appreciation post for 'wonderfully weird ladies' Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt is all things sweet

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, is currently resting at home ahead of the arrival of her first baby. She got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. Later, in June, the duo announced their first pregnancy. The couple is expected to welcome their little bundle of joy this month. Ahead of the baby's arrival, it seems like the mommy-to-be is spending time with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt's appreciation post for Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia, who has been keeping a low-key affair on Instagram, has shared a sweet post for her mom Soni and sister Shaheen. She took to her handle and dropped an appreciation post. In her post, she called them 'wonderfully weird ladies'. Alia is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with a denim jacket and her mom is seen twinning as she is also wearing the same jacket. The trio looks beautiful as they flash their million-dollar smiles. Sharing the picture with fans, Alia wrote, "appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies." Have a look:



Alia Bhatt's first Diwali celebration with Ranbir Kapoor post marriage Recently, Ranbir and Alia celebrated their first Diwali at home with their family. Due to Alia's pregnancy, the duo opted for a low-key celebration. They didn't attend any Bollywood Diwali parties too. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a family picture. Fans were elated to see a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia from their Diwali celebration.



Work front Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir. She will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.



