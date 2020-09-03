Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha shares an adorable PHOTO of the actress spending time with a doggo

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are known to be the BFFs since childhood. The latter has now shared a picture of the actress on Instagram.

never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. However, this time, it’s her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who has shared an adorable picture of the actress on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, the two of them happen to be childhood BFFs and share a great camaraderie. We get proof of the same through their frequent social media posts. It seems like the soul sisters have finally met amidst the lockdown!

So, Akansha has shared a picture of Alia Bhatt a few hours back in which she is spending time with a doggo. The actress can’t stop smiling as she looks at her furry friend. Alia is wearing a loose pink jacket teamed up with a neon spaghetti and matching shorts. She also wears a pair of brown shoes that can be seen in the picture. There is no denying this fact that the Gully Boy actress looks radiant even with minimal makeup.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s latest movie is Sadak 2 that has been released a few days back. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. However, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial faced backlash amidst the nepotism row and debates revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As of now, Alia is gearing up for her next two projects which are Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

