  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha shares an adorable PHOTO of the actress spending time with a doggo

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are known to be the BFFs since childhood. The latter has now shared a picture of the actress on Instagram.
6894 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha shares an adorable PHOTO of the actress spending time with a doggoAlia Bhatt's BFF Akansha shares an adorable PHOTO of the actress spending time with a doggo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. However, this time, it’s her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who has shared an adorable picture of the actress on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, the two of them happen to be childhood BFFs and share a great camaraderie. We get proof of the same through their frequent social media posts. It seems like the soul sisters have finally met amidst the lockdown!

So, Akansha has shared a picture of Alia Bhatt a few hours back in which she is spending time with a doggo. The actress can’t stop smiling as she looks at her furry friend. Alia is wearing a loose pink jacket teamed up with a neon spaghetti and matching shorts. She also wears a pair of brown shoes that can be seen in the picture. There is no denying this fact that the Gully Boy actress looks radiant even with minimal makeup.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s latest movie is Sadak 2 that has been released a few days back. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. However, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial faced backlash amidst the nepotism row and debates revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As of now, Alia is gearing up for her next two projects which are Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt is excited as she shares VIDEO of prepping her skin for a shoot day; Watch

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement